Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Aldinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Aldinger Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Aldinger Jr. Obituary
Lewis Aldinger, Jr.

YORK - Lewis H. "Lew" Aldinger, Jr., 62, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital. He was the husband of Jane L. (Stehmen) Aldinger. The couple had been together for 8 years and celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary on December 30, 2018.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. Certified celebrant, Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.

Mr. Aldinger was born in Dallastown on August 13, 1956, the son of the late Lewis H. Aldinger, Sr. and Nadine B. (Luckenbaugh) Aldinger. He worked as a quality engineer for 38 years at BAE Systems.

Mr. Aldinger enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and especially his pet dogs.

Mr. Aldinger leaves a son, Michael Aldinger and his fiancé Tiff Dissinger of Brogue; a daughter, Katelyn "Katie" Aldinger and her wife Sasha of Millville; grandchildren, Rylinn McHenry, Alana Pryor, Grant Smith, Riley Smith, Lily Dissinger, and Zoey Dissinger. Also, two brothers, Morgan and Donny Aldinger; three sisters, Lolly Jumper, Kathy Krout, and Sherry Palmer; three step children, Jessica Smith, Ryan Pryor, and Brent Pryor. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jake Aldinger.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now