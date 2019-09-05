|
|
Lewis Aldinger, Jr.
YORK - Lewis H. "Lew" Aldinger, Jr., 62, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital. He was the husband of Jane L. (Stehmen) Aldinger. The couple had been together for 8 years and celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary on December 30, 2018.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. Certified celebrant, Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.
Mr. Aldinger was born in Dallastown on August 13, 1956, the son of the late Lewis H. Aldinger, Sr. and Nadine B. (Luckenbaugh) Aldinger. He worked as a quality engineer for 38 years at BAE Systems.
Mr. Aldinger enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and especially his pet dogs.
Mr. Aldinger leaves a son, Michael Aldinger and his fiancé Tiff Dissinger of Brogue; a daughter, Katelyn "Katie" Aldinger and her wife Sasha of Millville; grandchildren, Rylinn McHenry, Alana Pryor, Grant Smith, Riley Smith, Lily Dissinger, and Zoey Dissinger. Also, two brothers, Morgan and Donny Aldinger; three sisters, Lolly Jumper, Kathy Krout, and Sherry Palmer; three step children, Jessica Smith, Ryan Pryor, and Brent Pryor. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jake Aldinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019