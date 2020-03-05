|
|
Lewis C. Hazlett, III
Dallastown - Lewis C. Hazlett, III, 87, passed away on March 3, 2020 at his daughter's home after a long battle with Lambert Eaton Syndrome. He was the husband of Sara A. "Sally" Wisner who passed away in 2015 just after their 60th wedding anniversary.
He was born in Upper Providence Township in Delaware County, the son of Lewis C. Hazlett, Jr. and Blanche L. Davis.
He attended Media Public Schools graduating with honors in 1950. He chose a career in the metal processing industry and started at SunShip as a draftsman. He attended several colleges and rose into the management level.
Surviving are his children, Jeffrey (Patrice), Steve (Diane), Linda Brown (William), and Brian (Heather); 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Paul and Thomas; and sisters, Blanche King and Suzanne Urian. He was preceded in death by son, Mark and brother, Robert.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Dallastown.
Following cremation, his and Sara's ashes will be buried in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York with private graveside services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those desiring may send contributions in Lewis and Sara's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020