Lewis D. Richards, Sr.
Lower Windsor Twp - Lewis David Richards, Sr., age 62, of Lower Windsor Township, Wrightsville, passed away after a lengthy illness on December 25, 2019, at Hospice Community Care in Mount Joy, surrounded by loved ones.
Lewis was born in York on September 6, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Fogle) Richards. Lewis was also preceded in death by his sister Norma (Sissy); and brothers, William, Perry, and Albert Richards, all of York. Surviving are his sister, Dorothy Stoner and brother, Ed Richards. Lew leaves behind his wife Donna L. (Wagner) Richards, whom he spent 42 years of marriage with on Valentine's Day. On any given day you could find Lew doing something with one of his seven children, Lewis Jr., and his companion, Mindy Myers, Amanda Galie, and her husband Joe, Janelle Axe, and her husband Matt, Janessa Noll, and her husband David, Brittany Gallagher, and her husband Brett, Derek Richards, and his wife Megan, and Alexis Foutz, and her husband Devon. Lew also enjoyed spending time with his many grandkids, they adored him and he loved to watch their plays and sporting events up to the very end of his life. He loved catching a Phillies games with his kids and grandkids, and packing up the car and going on whatever adventure his wife and kids came up with. You could always count on him to fix your car or build you something anytime you asked.
Lew recently retired from Harley Davidson after 27 ½ years, and he previously worked at BMY of York. He was a graduate of Northeastern High School. Lew was a character and marched to his own drum. He lived life on his own terms and didn't care what anyone thought. He was a family man from the very beginning and will be missed by every one of his many family members.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Account for Lewis Richards, Sr. at any Wells Fargo branch to help with medical expenses of his infant grand daughter, Emma Noll, who is battling Leukemia.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019