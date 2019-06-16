|
|
Lewis H. Fogle
LEWISBERRY - Lewis H. Fogle, 89, of Lewisberry, passed away at 2:48 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Lois (Hollinger) Fogle whom passed away on October 3, 2015.
Lewis was born September 21, 1929, in York county and was the son of the late Michael and Edith (May) Fogle.
He was employed in the garment industry for 29 years and the former Teledyne Readco in York. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, and hunting.
Lewis, is survived by his daughter, LuAnn (Fogle) Kauffman of Camp Hill, PA; his son, Lee A. Fogle and his wife Leslie of Lewisberry; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Lewis is preceded in death by his sister, Beatrice (Fogle) Snyder, and his brothers, Harold W. Fogle and Oscar May.
His funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 21, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be in Strinestown Cemetery in Strinestown, PA. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Don Isely from Grace Baptist Church in Lewisberry.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Christ Lutheran Church, 66 South Main Street, Manchester, PA 17345 or to Kindred Hospice 4660 East Trindle Road, Suite 204, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To share memories of Lewis please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019