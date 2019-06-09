|
Lewis P. Schmidt
York - Lewis P. Schmidt, 86, entered into rest Friday June 7, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Mary Jo (Flemmens) Schmidt for 60 years.
A viewing will be 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Church 309 South George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Schmidt was born November 27, 1932 in York, a son of the late Lewis W. and Jeanette S. (Sweeney) Schmidt. He retired from the printing industry in 1992. In retirement he served as a tip staff for Judge Kennedy in the York County Courts for 13 years.
He was a life member of St. Mary's Church where he was involved with Parish Council, Church Choir, Knights of St. Paul, Iris Dramatic Society, a past-president of the Golden Nuggets and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
He was active in musical organizations including York White Roses Drum and Bugle Corps, served as volunteer band director and instructor with York Catholic Marching Band for 20 years, a judge for high school band competitions, and an instructor of several high school bands in Pennsylvania.
He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He served on the York Recreation Commission and was a member of the West York VFW Post 8951 and Hawks Gunning Club.
Lewis is survived by his wife; sons Steven L. Schmidt and his wife Melinda, and Philip M. Schmidt and his girlfriend Gina Killingsworth; grandchildren Tiffany, Philip, Taylor, and Maura; 3 great-grandsons; a sister Ann Ketterman; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother William Schmidt and sister Jean Swingle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Iris Dramatic Society, St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019