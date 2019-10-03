|
|
Lewis Williams
York - Lewis Williams, age 81, of York, died at 12:06 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born December 5, 1937 in Olar, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Woodrow Williams and the late Ellis (Carter) Jennings. Mr. Williams attended public school in Bamberg County, South Carolina and attended Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Olar, South Carolina. He was a share cropper and had worked for Kearse Manufacturing Company in Olar before leaving in 1966. He then retired from Donsco, Inc., in Wrightsville.
Mr. Williams is survived by ten children, Camiel Perry of York, Donald Ritter of Brooklyn, New York, Johnny Glover of Stewartstown, Mary Johnson of Syracuse, New York, Brenda Williams of York, Robert Williams, and his wife Alissa of York, Lewis Williams, and his wife Jerrica of Elgin, South Carolina, Gregory Carroll, and his significant other, Doniqua of York, James Carroll of York, and Lerese Williams of York; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Laurrie Glover, Jr. and two brothers, Yank Williams and Jacob Carter.
A viewing is scheduled for 3-6:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Dash's Funeral Home, 12409 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, South Carolina. Viewing will be 12-8:00 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019