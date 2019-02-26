|
|
Lila M. Fourhman-Shaull
FELTON - Lila Marie Fourhman-Shaull, 59, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Brian A. Shaull to whom she was married for 30 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of family. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born August 24, 1959 in York, she was the daughter of Stanley D. and Bettie Lou (Fisher) Fourhman of Red Lion.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lila is also survived by two sisters, Lisa K. Huth of North Carolina and Lori L. Fourhman of Red Lion; one brother, Robin D. Fourhman of Red Lion and nieces and nephews.
Lila was the Director of the Library and Archives of the York County History Center, a position that fit her passion for history and genealogy. She had an unbelievable memory, kind heart, and passion for making history personal. Her knowledge of York County family history was amazing, and she helped countless people research their family lineages. For 18 years, she coordinated the History Center's Book Blast book sale, and she was very involved with their Civil War Roundtable and ALLVETS programs.
She was a long-time member of the South Central Pennsylvania Genealogical Society and a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Felton.
Lila was a friend to everyone, and was a dedicated guardian to her very special sister Lori. She will be greatly missed.
Those that wish to honor Lila's memory can make a contribution to the Library and Archives at the York County History Center, 250 E. Market Street, York Pa 17403.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019