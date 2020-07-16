Lillian M. BorsaYork - Lillian M. Borsa, 93, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Joseph D. Borsa.Born in York on June 9, 1927, Lillian was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Palazzo) Terrasi. She was a 1945 graduate of William Penn High School and was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She worked in the customer service industry most of her life and was an avid shopper and cake decorator that loved to eat out.Mrs. Borsa is survived by three children, Joseph D. Borsa II (Rosemary) of Dushore, Bradley P. Borsa and Michele Olewiler (Scott) all of York; two grandchildren, Anne Borsa and Nicholas Borsa and two great grandchildren, Amelia and Jedadiah Latshaw.The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 from Saint Rose Rose of Lima Church, 950 W Market St, York with the Very Rev. Daniel P. Richards as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York are entrusted with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church or to Normandie Ridge's Memory Care Unit.