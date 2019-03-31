|
Lillian Mojica-Sease
York - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lillian Mojica-Sease. Her soul and overflowing heart transitioned peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family and longtime friends. Although she will be missed by so, so many, she was a patient sufferer for many years prior to her transition and we can find solace that she is no longer in pain.
Born November 4th, 1958, to Gladys and Agustin Mojica. "Lilly", as she was affectionately known, was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of so many that knew her. She was a loving and dedicated mother as well as a remarkable cook who took so much joy in preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She was also very passionate about helping others in their times of need; offering warm meals and even opening her home to friends who may have had no where else to turn.
Lillian spent the last two decades of her life passionately attending to the needs of others as a caregiver both privately and through multiple local agencies. She has been thanked and appreciate by so many families over the years, for comforting their loved ones during their most vulnerable stages in life. She loved what she did and her legacy will be embedded throughout this community for some time.
Those left to cherish her memory include her life partner Jamie Coonan; two children, Angel Mojica and Tari Ebersole both of York, PA; two grandchildren, Adrien and Milo Mojica; and a number of loving relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her lovely mother Gladys and sisters Betsy and Wanda.
In lieu of any traditional services, Lillian had expressed her wishes in uniting both friends and family in her honor and memory during a celebration of life. For those who knew her, during her fruitful journey with us, the family invites you to this engagement - Please contact her son, Angel (717.881.1899) for more details.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019