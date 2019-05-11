|
Linda Aponte
York - Linda Aponte 73, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday May 1st, 2019 at her home in W. Manchester Twp. She was born October 28th, 1945 in Johnstown PA. She was the Daughter of the late John W Hall and Lois M Hall. Linda graduated from Conemaugh Township High School and graduated from Cambria Rowe Business College. Her last place of employment was Robnet Inc. Linda is survived by her Brother and his Wife from Florida. She is also survived by four Daughters.Carmen Krout, Juanita Singh, Judith Aponte and Melinda Aponte Peña- all of York Pa.Linda also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, 2 Nieces and 1 Nephew to cherish her memory.
A visitation will be held Monday May 13th, 2019. At the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market Street York, PA. From 2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019