Linda C. Meszaros
York - Linda C. Meszaros, 70, of York, PA entered into rest on May 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Michael D. Meszaros.
Born in Baltimore City on August 26, 1949 to the late Vincent C. Warehime and Dorothy M. Ludwig, Linda was a graduate of Parkville High School. She was employed as an instructional assistant in Baltimore Co. public schools and York Suburban School District.
Linda loved cooking, gardening, animals, going to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie R. DiGristine, husband Joseph M. of Ocean City, MD, son Timothy M. Meszaros, wife Megan R. of Frederick, MD; grandchildren Samuel M. DiGristine, Vincent A. DiGristine, Brennan M. Meszaros, Cole M. Meszaros, and Mary R. Meszaros.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, who passed away July 23, 2018.
Linda's family will hold a celebration of life over the summer.
Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603, or to York Co. SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2020