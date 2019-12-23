Services
Red Lion - Linda A. (Swindell) Cotroneo, 74 of Red Lion passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Anthony R. Cotroneo, Sr. for 54 years.

Born December 7, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Nellie Swindell.

In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by 2 children: Donna L. Cline (wife of the late Richard B. Cline) of Red Lion and Anthony R. Cotroneo, Jr. and his wife, Debra of Mt. Wolf, as well as 4 grandchildren: Jessica L. Cline, Morgan L. Cline, Kylie M. Cotroneo and Kyler A. Cotroneo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Betty Swing and Kathy Minnelli, as well as a brother, Leonard Swindell.

A funeral service to celebrate Linda's life will be held on Friday, December 27th at 1pm at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Deacon Dan Bernardy officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care; P.O. Box 4125; Lancaster, PA 17604.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
