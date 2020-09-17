Linda D. Rentzel
York - Linda D. Rentzel, 64, entered into rest at 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ralph "Mike" Rentzel.
Born October 29, 1955 in York, Linda was a daughter of the late Curtis and Ethel (Noel) Shaffner.
She worked at Dalco Industries for over 20 years.
Linda was a member of Northeastern Senior Center. She enjoyed drawing and crafts.
Linda is survived by two sons, Kevin E. Chaney of York Haven and Jason A. Chaney and wife, Tiffany of York; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Peanut. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Kemper and Wanda Simmons; and a brother, Robert Noel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda's graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Salem Union Cemetery, 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
