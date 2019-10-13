Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
1947 - 2019
Linda E. Frey Obituary
Linda E. Frey, age 72, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 7:48 AM Friday, October 11, 2019, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gary L. Frey.

Born June 14, 1947 in York, a daughter of the late William F. and Dorothy (Briggs) Weichert, she had worked as a cash auditor for McCrory's Distribution and more recently as a sales auditor for BonTon Department Stores. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ; the Ladies Auxiliary of the Vigilant Social Club, where she had served as a Trustee and Chaplain; the Women's Auxiliary to the Firemen's Association to the State of Pennsylvania, where she served as Treasurer; and Financial Secretary of the York County Firemen's Association.

Mrs. Frey is survived by a daughter, Kelly L. Frey, and her companion Ken Kaumans, of Dover; a son, Gary L. Frey, Jr., and his wife Robin, of Aydlette, North Carolina; two grandsons, Gary L. Frey, III, and Jacob A. Frey; sisters-in-law, Coletta Weichert, of York, and Kay Kraft, and her husband Mike, of Manchester. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and George Weichert, and a sister, JoAnn McCoy.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Tuesday and 9-10:00 AM Wednesday. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia PA 19123; or to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill PA 17011.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
