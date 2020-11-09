1/1
Linda J. Frey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Frey

York - Linda J. Frey, age 75, of York, died at 2:50 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 18, 1945 in York, a daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Lentz) Frey, she had worked as a secretary. She was a member of York First Church of God and Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7374.

Miss Frey is survived by a brother, Daniel E. Frey, Jr., and his wife Louise; a brother-in-law, Loy Craley; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Beverly Albright, Dorothy Craley, Catherine Garner, and Patricia Grayson.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Rev. Glenn Detter officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, or to your favorite charity.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved