Linda J. Frey
York - Linda J. Frey, age 75, of York, died at 2:50 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 18, 1945 in York, a daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Lentz) Frey, she had worked as a secretary. She was a member of York First Church of God and Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7374.
Miss Frey is survived by a brother, Daniel E. Frey, Jr., and his wife Louise; a brother-in-law, Loy Craley; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Beverly Albright, Dorothy Craley, Catherine Garner, and Patricia Grayson.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Rev. Glenn Detter officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, or to your favorite charity
