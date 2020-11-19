Linda Jane Larsen
Boca Raton, FL - Linda Jane Larsen passed away on November 14, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida surrounded by her beloved husband, Gailyn, and children, Andrea and Jeffrey.
Linda was born in Schenectady, New York on April 9, 1943. She was the daughter of Robert Charles and Mary Lou Booth. Linda was a proud graduate of the Harlan High School and the University of Nebraska, where she earned a degree in education. She remained a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and devoted Cornhusker fan throughout her life.
Linda and Gailyn were married on August 15, 1964 in Harlan, Iowa. During their 56-year marriage, they lived in Nebraska, Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.
For several years prior to having children, Linda taught elementary school primarily in Lincoln, Nebraska where the couple lived for several years.
After a brief move to Texas, Gailyn and Linda settled in York, Pennsylvania where they lived for much of their adult life. In Harlan, Lincoln and York, they developed many lifetime friendships Gailyn continues to cherish.
A devoted mother, Linda raised Andrea and Jeffrey with love and attention. She was proud to watch her children learn, grow and participate in countless sporting, musical and other events.
Linda was also an avid volunteer, lending her time and talents to the Junior League, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and numerous community and school organizations. Of note, Linda was the third generation of her family to be a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Later in life, Linda's passion turned to her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Amelia Hayden. She loved to play games and shop with her favorite girls.
Throughout her life, Linda valued time with family and friends at various lakes, including Lake Okoboji, Capitol Beach, Lake Wallenpaupack and Deep Creek Lake. She loved relaxing shoreside, boating and occasionally water skiing. Once in Florida, she enjoyed views of Sarasota Bay during her time on Longboat Key and then Intracoastal views from her Delray Beach condominium.
Linda is survived by her husband Gailyn and son Jeffrey of Delray Beach, Florida, her daughter Andrea Hayden and her family (husband Robert and daughters Kaitlyn and Amelia) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and her brother Robert Booth of Boone, Iowa.
A celebration of life service will be held in Harlan, Iowa next Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cottey College (www.cottey.edu/give
), a liberal arts college for women supported by the P.E.O. Sisterhood.