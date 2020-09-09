1/1
Linda K. Poet
Linda K. Poet

Manchester - Linda K. (Redmond) Poet, 72, of Manchester, passed away Saturday,

September 5, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Barry L. Poet of Manchester.

Linda was born May 2, 1948 in York and was the daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Toomey) Redmond.

She attended Central High School in York and was employed by Friendly's.

In addition to her husband, Barry, Linda is survived by daughter, Cher Poet-Ridenour of Manchester; her step-daughter, Stacy Trinh of York; her son, Robby Poet and his wife Kathryn of Haverford, PA and her 9 grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend James Winter, Sr.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

To share memories of Linda please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
