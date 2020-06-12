Linda K. (Wright) Strickler
1944 - 2020
Linda K. (Wright) Strickler

Jacobus - Linda K. (Wright) Strickler, 76 of Jacobus, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, June 10. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Gary L. Strickler.

Mrs. Strickler was born in Yoe on January 23, 1944 and was the daughter of the late James D. and Sally E. (Shenk) Wright.

Linda was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking and was a dedicated homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda attended Red Lion Bible Church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Amy J. Kriner and her husband Mark and Jill L. Myers and her husband Steve. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Curtis Kriner and his wife Heather, Kevin Kriner and his wife Kelsey, Justine Boll and her wife Jess and Brooks Boll; seven great grandchildren, Makenzie, Caleb, Sadie, DellaRose, Westyn, Cruz, and Clover; as well as her sister, Nancy Martz and her brother, David Wright. She was preceded in death by James and Sally Wright.

A funeral service to honor Linda's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16, at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356. A viewing will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 -11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Linda's name can be made to Hospice and Community Care or to Red Lion Bible Church.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Red Lion Bible Church
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Red Lion Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
