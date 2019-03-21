Linda Kline



York - Linda Ann (Eberly) Kline, age 62, passed away, with her family by her side, at York Hospital on March 19, 2019.



Linda was born in York and was the daughter of the late Arthur and June (Estep) Eberly. She graduated from York Suburban High School and worked in accounts payable for Shipley Energy for many years until her illness.



She is survived by her daughter Jessica A. Knisley and her husband Shane of York and her grandsons Matthew and Jacob. She is also survived by her brother Arthur Eberly Jr. and his wife Tess of York and her niece Toni Flickinger and her husband Chad.



Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Sunday at 5:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-5 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011



