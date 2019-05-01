|
Linda L. Garver
Red Lion - Linda L. (Stokes) Garver, 79, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Barry D. Garver to whom she was married for 39 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with the Reverend R. Jeffrey Fisher officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Bethel United Methodist Cemetery.
Born on February 12, 1940 in Brogue, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Edna (McKinley) Stokes. Linda was a personnel analyst for the Department of Transportation in Harrisburg for 36 years until her retirement.
Mrs. Garver loved jewelry, clothes, collecting Fenton Coin Dot Glass and traveling the country with her husband in their camper. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Barry, Linda is survived by two daughters, Debbie Wise-Livengood and husband, Walter of Ridgeley, W.V. and Tammy Kesselring Rivera and husband, Jake of Parkton, MD; four grandchildren, Brandon Wise, Mason Rivera, Julian Rivera and Gabriel Rivera; great grandson, Corbin Jay Wise; brother, Stewart Stokes and wife, Rose of Brogue; four sisters, Beverly Cook and husband, Robert of Red Lion, Andrea Fisher of York, Patricia Frey and husband, Bill of Brogue and Robin McCallister and husband, John of Red Lion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc. 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 1, 2019