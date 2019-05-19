|
|
Linda L. McClain
YORK - Linda L. (Snyder) McClain, 76, of York, passed away at 11:50 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of James McClain whom she married 58 years ago on June 18, 1960.
Linda was born May 11, 1943, in York and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Erma (Sprenkle) Snyder.
She graduated in 1961, from Central High School in York. She was employed by Dentsply International for 25 years before retiring in 1992.
In addition to her husband, James, Linda is survived by her daughter, Peggy Bair and her husband Jim of York; her sons, Ronald McClain and his wife Kathy of York, and Lynn McClain of York; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; her sister, Bonnie Ryan of Landisville, Lancaster County, and her half sister, Carla Bartlett of York. Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Lindemuth.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Services and burial will be private.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
To share memories of Linda please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019