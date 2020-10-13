1/1
Linda L. Pressel
Linda L. Pressel

YORK - Linda L. Pressel, 71, after a short and courageous fight she succumbed to C.P.M. at Pleasant Acres on October 8, 2020. She leaves behind a husband of 31 years, Donald A. Pressel, two sons, Steven Hollerbush and Mark Hollerbush and his wife, Tara, three granddaughters, Brandi, Cassidy and Sarah Hollerbush, a sister, Donna Miller, numerous nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by David and June Zepp and a brother Sonny Zepp.

Mrs. Pressel was born and raised in Dover, graduating from Dover High School, Class of 1966.

Linda had a real zest for life. For those who knew her she had a great love and passion for driving her school bus and the ocean at Virginia Beach, where she lived for 17 years prior to returning to York in 2017.

She retired from Virginia Beach School District after 20 wonderful years of driving school bus, which she was immensely proud of.

As per her wishes, Linda will be cremated, and her ashes will be scattered.

At a later date her family will hold a private ceremony at her residence.

Linda had a great love for animals, she asks that memorial contributions be made to your local S.P.C.A.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
