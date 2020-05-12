|
|
Linda L. Rishel
York - Linda L. (Pearson) Rishel entered into the Lords Kingdom at 7:50 PM on May 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She was the wife of Jeffery L. Rishel to whom she was married to for 55 years. Born in York on August 12, 1945 she was the daughter of the late Richard Daniels and Elsie R. (Pearson) Gehly. Linda was raised by the late Russell Freed and Grace (Pearson) Freed.
Linda was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Throughout her life Linda worked at Franklin Discount, York Optical, Weis Markets Bakery and cakes by Mardella before starting her own cake business. She was also a former president of the White Rose Cake Decorators.
Linda was a devoted member of First Moravian Church of York for over 50 years. She served on the Board of Elders, the Christian Ed Committee, taught the adult Sunday school class and sang on the church choir. Linda ran the First Moravian Church Food Pantry from 2012 until its closing in June 2019. It gave Linda great joy to help others and share the word of God.
Linda is survived by her husband Jeffery L. Rishel a son David Rishel and his wife Karrie of East Berlin; five grandchildren Kayla (Rishel) Berkheimer and her husband Travis of Dillsburg, Melinda (Perry) Lomenzo and her husband Mark of York, Kayden Rishel, Dalton Niel and his wife Marcie of Mt. Wolf, Kody Niel and his fiancé Hannah Eckenrode of Dover; four great grandchildren Sophia, Isabella and Uriah Lomenzo and Skylar Niel; three sisters Patricia (Gehly) Greenplate and her husband Pret of York, Ruth (Gehly) Seiple and her husband Clair of Mt. Wolf, Theamay Gehly of Georgia; Dear friend and caretaker Binky (Peters) Gehly of York; three brothers Robert Gehly and his wife Romy of Mt. Wolf, Theodore Gehly of Littlestown and Michael Gehly of York.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To be contacted regarding the Memorial Service please call 717-577-8479.
Contributions may be made to First Moravian Church 39 North Duke Street York, PA 17401
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 12 to May 17, 2020