Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda LoSchiavo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lee LoSchiavo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lee LoSchiavo Obituary
Linda Lee LoSchiavo

Yorkana, PA - Linda Lee LoSchiavo, 67 of Yorkana, PA, died at her residence on August 19, 2019. She was born November 30, 1951 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Leo and Virginia LoSchiavo. Linda was a former payroll manager for the County of Prince George in Maryland. Following cremation, services will be private.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now