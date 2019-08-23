|
|
Linda Lee LoSchiavo
Yorkana, PA - Linda Lee LoSchiavo, 67 of Yorkana, PA, died at her residence on August 19, 2019. She was born November 30, 1951 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Leo and Virginia LoSchiavo. Linda was a former payroll manager for the County of Prince George in Maryland. Following cremation, services will be private.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019