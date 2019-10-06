|
|
Linda M. (Kile) Mann
Springettsbury Township - Linda M. (Kile) Mann, 73 of Springettsbury Twp., passed away at her residence on Wednesday, October 2nd. She is survived by her five children, Dale R. Ellis, Christopher L. Grimm, Eric L. Grimm, Sheldon L. Grimm and Dori M. Grimm-Guerin; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Lynn Ellis. All services are private. Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements. eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019