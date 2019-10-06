Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Linda M. (Kile) Mann

Linda M. (Kile) Mann Obituary
Linda M. (Kile) Mann

Springettsbury Township - Linda M. (Kile) Mann, 73 of Springettsbury Twp., passed away at her residence on Wednesday, October 2nd. She is survived by her five children, Dale R. Ellis, Christopher L. Grimm, Eric L. Grimm, Sheldon L. Grimm and Dori M. Grimm-Guerin; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Lynn Ellis. All services are private. Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements. eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
