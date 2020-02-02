Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
1135 Irving Ave.
York, PA
1946 - 2020
Linda M. Shotts Obituary
Linda M. Shotts

York - Linda M. Shotts, of Manchester Twp. passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.

Linda was born on November 15, 1946 in New Kensington, PA.

She was the daughter of the late Leonard Z. and Laura M. (Pifer) Rearick. Linda's hobbies included painting and crafting.

She was a compassionate and caring mother and grandmother who found fulfillment in caring for others and was a licensed practical nurse having worked at several area nursing homes.

She is survived by two daughters: Laura E. Regener of York and Ericka L. Johnstonbaugh of Laurel, MD; A son, Justin W. Shotts, and wife, Irena, of Philadelphia. Three grandchildren; Joshua T. Regener, Shane A. Regener, and Cora Shotts; A brother, Leonard Z. Rearick, and wife Wanda, of Polk, PA.

A celebration of life will held from 11-1pm on Saturday, February 8th at 1135 Irving Ave. York, PA 17403, with the Rev. Donald Alspaugh officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
