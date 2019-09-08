|
|
Linda Margaret Hedrick Gascon
Frankford, WV formerly of Delta - Linda Margaret (Hedrick) Gascon, Frankfort, WV, 71, formerly of Delta, died September 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late George W. Gascon, Sr, who passed away May 15, 2015, two months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Linda was born in Hinton, WV, on May, 10, 1948 to the late Dewey M. and Elva P. (Wheeling) Hedrick. She loved making cards, collecting recipes and spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her son, George, Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Street, MD.; her daughter, Laura Winemiller and her husband, Brian of Delta, PA; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, John M. Hedrick, and sisters, Gladys M. Paulin and Helen M. Rineholt; and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by a sister, Dorthy M. Johnson.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Delta Church of the Nazarene, 6610 Delta Road, Delta, PA with Reverend Glenn Thaxton, a dear friend from WV officiating. Interment will be in Slateville Cemetery, Delta, PA. Immediately following the burial, a time of reflections and refreshments will be held in Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Social Hall, 4316 Delta Road, Airville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check payable to General Treasurer, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries at Global Treasury Services, Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 843116, Kansas City, MO 64184-3116. Giving code ACM1187 For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019