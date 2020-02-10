Services
Linda Marie Baker

Linda Marie Baker Obituary
Linda Marie Baker

York - Linda Marie Baker, 77, of York died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Manor Care-Dallastown. Born June 7, 1942 in York, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Bertha (Glatfelter) Gembe.

Linda enjoyed gardening, going on walks, and doing crossword puzzles. She was a dog lover. Linda also enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Sean and his wife, Elizabeth Orendorf of Seven Valleys, 3 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Olivia, and Nicholas Orendorf; and a sister, Brenda and her husband, Nevin Weirich of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Gary, Donald, and Jeffrey Gembe.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church Shrewsbury, 74 E. Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA 17361.

Memorial contributions may be made to . P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
