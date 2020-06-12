Linda R. Myers
Red Lion - Linda R. Myers, age 80, of Red Lion died at 1:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Myers.
Born on June 6, 1940 in Kingsport, Tennessee, a daughter of the late R.J. and Lakie E. (Guy) Clark, she was a graduate of York VoTech Nursing School and had retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses Red Lion Congregation and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and traveling.
Mrs. Myers is survived by three sons, Kim L. Myers, and his wife Doreen, of Raystown, Steve S. Myers, and his wife Lori, of York, and Todd Myers, and his wife Sherry, of Lewisberry; five grandchildren, Kristin Smith, Kim Koontz, Justin Myers, Madison Myers, and Brandon Myers; five great grandchildren; a brother, Bill Clark; and a sister, Ruby Dinges. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Clark.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
KuhnerEquities.com
Red Lion - Linda R. Myers, age 80, of Red Lion died at 1:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Myers.
Born on June 6, 1940 in Kingsport, Tennessee, a daughter of the late R.J. and Lakie E. (Guy) Clark, she was a graduate of York VoTech Nursing School and had retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses Red Lion Congregation and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and traveling.
Mrs. Myers is survived by three sons, Kim L. Myers, and his wife Doreen, of Raystown, Steve S. Myers, and his wife Lori, of York, and Todd Myers, and his wife Sherry, of Lewisberry; five grandchildren, Kristin Smith, Kim Koontz, Justin Myers, Madison Myers, and Brandon Myers; five great grandchildren; a brother, Bill Clark; and a sister, Ruby Dinges. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Clark.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
KuhnerEquities.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.