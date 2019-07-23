Services
1950 - 2019
Linda Workman Obituary
Linda Workman

York - Linda Byrd Gantt Workman - Linda passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 in York, PA. She was born on December 10, 1950 in Columbia, SC and grew up in Blythewood, SC. Throughout her years, Linda enjoyed gardening, cooking, and sewing. She gifted her grandchildren with many southern style dinner classics and handmade quilts over the years. Linda was a dog-lover and had many canine companions in her later years. Her beloved 4-legged fur babies, Noodle, Strudel, and Rainbow preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Melinda Gantt Kreis, and her husband, Greg; and their three children, Samantha, Zachary, and Sabrina of York, PA; a sister Cynthia Byrd Bundrick (Fred); and three nephews, Robbie Williams, Anthony Byrd, and Scott Hutchinson.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Blythewood, SC. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Homeland at Home, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or homelandathome.org
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019
