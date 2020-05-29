Lisa A. Glitz
Lisa A. Glitz

York - Lisa A. Glitz, 59, of York passed away May 27, 2020. She was the loving wife and soul mate of Joseph D. Glitz of York. Joe and Lisa were married for 23 years.

Born April 20, 1961 in Queens, NY, she is the daughter of Ronald R. Moroz of York and the late Catherine Maria (Bird) Moroz.

Lisa was an entrepreneur. She and Joe owned Yorktowne Racquet and Fitness Club for 25 years before selling the club in 2008. She and Joe recently purchased the Town Planner Community Calendar for the West Shore District in Harrisburg.

Lisa was a 1979 graduate of York Catholic High School and also attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She attended York College of PA. Lisa loved to travel to the Caribbean Islands and enjoyed the ocean and boating while visiting her parents in Florida. Lisa cherished spending time with her family and friends. Known for her sense of humor, she brought a smile and laughter to all. An avid Steelers fan, Lisa enjoyed watching and attending games with Joe, his brother Don and his wife Toni.

In addition to her husband, Joe and her father, Ronald, she is survived by her daughter, Lauren Giannaris and her husband, Dean of Landenberg, PA; her sister, Laura Lyter and her husband, Jim of York; niece, Rachel Lyter of York; step-daughter, Laura Glitz of West Lafayette, IN; and many cousins.

Following cremation, a controlled visitation to maintain proper social distancing and observe the required state guidelines will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. A private memorial service will be held following the visitation.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

