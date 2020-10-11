1/1
Lisa A. Smith
1965 - 2020
Lisa A. Smith

York - Lisa A. (Frey) Smith, 55 gained her wings on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 25, 1965 to Donald Frey (Ann) of Sebring, FL and the late Cheryl A. (Mundis) Gilbert (Richard).

Lisa was employed as a Clerk for JL Clark in Lancaster. Prior to that she was employed for many years at Metso Minerals. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 556 and volunteered with United Way. She contributed to many charitable organizations around York County.

She is survived by two children Kyle Smith of Airville and Pamela Mapstone (Carl) of Red Lion. She is also survived by 4 sisters and 2 brothers Lori Heckman (Karl) of East Prospect, Lana Endres (Ken) of Red Lion, Julie Gilbert (Carl Runkle) of Red Lion, Cheri Fulcher (Steve) of Red Lion, Bryan Gilbert (Tabitha) of Red Lion, Dennis Strawderman of Reiserstown, MD. Companion Allen Wise of York. Step children Derek Wise and Corey Jones of York and a former husband John Smith (Shone Busha) of Airville. Additionally surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Special thanks for great care provided by her sister Julie and niece Cheyenne as well as Heartland Hospice.

Per Lisa's wishes a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York are in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Way of York County 800 E. King St. York, PA 17403 or the American Cancer Society.

To all who knew and loved her, she "loves you bunches".






Published in York Daily Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
4 entries
October 10, 2020
May family memories be of the fun and of the laughter, the good times getting together, and supporting each other to get through when the times were tuff. May God's love surround you all to heal your hurt.
Doris Reisinger
Family
October 9, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Lisa's passing. She was a very good friend that I met at Metso. She helped me a lot and was always there to talk to after I lost my wife. My prayers go out to her family. God Bless Lisa in Heaven.
Rodney Blauser
Friend
October 9, 2020
Have only known Lisa just shy of two years. She had such an outgoing, friendly personality and was a great neighbor. She is sadly missed already! Our condolences and prayers go out to Al and Lisa's entire family.
Paul & Kay
Friend
October 9, 2020
Just talking about her recently. What a fun loving person she was. My condolences and prayers to the family.
Linda
Coworker
