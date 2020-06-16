Lisa A. Toledo
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa A. Toledo

Stewartstown - Lisa A. Toledo, 42, of Stewartstown died Saturday June 13, 2020 at York Hospital.

There will be a visitation on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 1pm until a Celebration of Life Service starts at 2 PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349.

Lisa was born in Baltimore on September 28, 1977, a daughter of the late Steve Toledo and Carol Grove (Doyle). Her Stepdad is Dane Grove. She graduated from Susquehannock High School and went on to work in a number of fields before becoming a licensed hairdresser. She loved music and was very devoted to her daughter and family.

Lisa is survived by her daughter Saphire Proctor; her mother Carol Grove and stepdad Dane Grove; a sister, Ashley Grove; her brother Michael Grove and his wife Stefani; niece Autumn, and nephews Clay and Lucas.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family with their wishes. Online condolences may be left at www.HartensteinCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved