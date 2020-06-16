Lisa A. Toledo
Stewartstown - Lisa A. Toledo, 42, of Stewartstown died Saturday June 13, 2020 at York Hospital.
There will be a visitation on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 1pm until a Celebration of Life Service starts at 2 PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349.
Lisa was born in Baltimore on September 28, 1977, a daughter of the late Steve Toledo and Carol Grove (Doyle). Her Stepdad is Dane Grove. She graduated from Susquehannock High School and went on to work in a number of fields before becoming a licensed hairdresser. She loved music and was very devoted to her daughter and family.
Lisa is survived by her daughter Saphire Proctor; her mother Carol Grove and stepdad Dane Grove; a sister, Ashley Grove; her brother Michael Grove and his wife Stefani; niece Autumn, and nephews Clay and Lucas.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family with their wishes. Online condolences may be left at www.HartensteinCares.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.