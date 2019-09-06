|
Lisa Calderone
York - Lisa Marie (Waybright) Calderone, age 38, passed away at home on September 4, 2019. Today cancer lost it's battle with Lisa. Cancer was never able to steal her smile. It was never able to overcome her spirit. Lisa never allowed it to quiet her laughter. Every day she was given she lived to the fullest. On this day, Jesus has led her home. She may not be here with us anymore, but one day we will be reunited. Today Lisa has won and cancer has lost. We will always love you!
Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me will live, even if he dies; and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die." John 11:25-26…..Lisa believed!
Lisa was born in Pittsburgh on September 5, 1980 and graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Early Childhood Education. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stoverstown. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Matthew Calderone and her daughter Madelyn; her mother Peggy (Kalatshoff) Waybright; her father Robert Waybright and his wife Lois and her maternal grandmother Kathi Kalatshoff. She is also survived by her brothers Tony Miller and his wife Julie and Trent Miller and his wife Maria and her nieces and nephews Kyle and Haley, Lauren and Kirk and Olivia and Logan. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Hans Kalatshoff; her paternal grandparents William and Elva Waybright and her brother Jeremy Miller.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday at 11;00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4767 Lehman Rd., Spring Grove with Rev. Dr. Bradley Dayett officiating. Interment will be held privately by the family. Viewings will be held on Monday from 2-4 pm and from 6-8 pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA and on Tuesday from 10-11AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Trent, Maria and Lauren Miller's Mission @ https://missionspain.epistle.today/ or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019