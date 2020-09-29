Lisa M. Forry
York - Lisa M. (Hoover) Forry, 51, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York. A funeral cortege will meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 12:15 p.m. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Heffner Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heffnertributes/
Born on August 24, 1969 in York, Lisa was the daughter of Paul and Delores (Lay) Hoover of York. Lisa was a cashier for Geebees and a secretary at McCrory's Distribution Center.
Lisa was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and a member of the Firefighters Association of York County. She was a firefighter with Alert Fire Co. No. 1 in Emigsville and a member of the Liberty Fire Co. in North York. While at York High School, she was a member of the color guard.
Along with her parents, Lisa is survived by her son, Anthony Forry of York; daughter, Stephanie Forry of York; two grandchildren, Rose Mumma and Branden Mumma; and her brother, Marty Hoover and his wife, Melissa of York.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater PA Chapter, 2000 Linglestown Rd., Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
