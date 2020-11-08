Lisa M. Kitzmiller
York - Lisa M. Kitzmiller, 64, entered into rest Saturday October 31, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Dale L. Kitzmiller for 40 years.
Lisa's family is welcoming family and friends after 3 p.m. Friday November 13, 2020 for a Celebration of her life at Wyndham Garden 2000 Loucks Road, York. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Kitzmiller was born March 24, 1956 in York, a daughter of Walter J. Raver of Windsor, and the late Nancy E. (Frey) Raver.
She was a 1974 graduate of Red Lion Senior High School and had been employed at Rabbitransit as a driver for 24 years. She attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Windsor. Lisa was a past president of ladies aux VFW 556 and a member of the American Legion 799.
Lisa is survived by her husband; a daughter Brandy M. McCaffrey and her wife Ashley N.; pets Mason, Mariah, and Midnight; granddogs Maddi and Mystic; sister and brothers Kristy A. Demsey and her husband William, Scott Raver and his wife Wendy, Brett Raver and his wife Melissa; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, York Go Red fund, 4250 Crums Mill Rd Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.