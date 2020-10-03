1/1
Lloyd J. Eyster
York - Lloyd J. Eyster, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. He was the husband of the late Hilda E. (Grim) Eyster to whom he was married for 69 years.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. John's Blymire's Cemetery, 1009 Blymire Rd., Dallastown with Pastor Larry Parlett officiating. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born December 20, 1929 in Hanover, a son of the late Stanley W. and Mary T. (Hirt) Eyster, he was a graduate of the former Stewartstown High School. Mr. Eyster had worked at Stewartstown Lumber Co. for many years until it closed. Lloyd retired from John H. Myers & Son, Inc. and during his retirement, enjoyed working at Heritage Hills Golf Course. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Lloyd was an avid golfer and held the distinction of having played the very first round when Pleasant Valley Golf Course opened and had also won various championships over the years at Pleasant Valley. He loved spending time with his family and particularly enjoyed when he and his wife took day trips and traveled on extended visits south to be with family and friends.

Mr. Eyster is survived by three daughters, Denise and husband Bill Oberlander of Sanford, NC, Diane and husband Cliff DeVere of Spring Grove and Dena and husband Kenny Stoltzfus of Bedford, PA; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and a sister, Joyce M. Heiker of Dover; two brothers, William S. Eyster of Stewartstown and Blakely A. Eyster of Willow Street. He was preceded in death by great grandson, Zachery Hess; and a brother, Robert Eyster.

Memorial contributions in memory of Lloyd may be made to Rest Haven - York, 1050 S. George St., York, PA 17403 or to your favorite charity.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
