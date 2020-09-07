Lloyd Leon Trout
Brogue - Husband of Betty L. Warner Trout and son of the late George Lloyd and Irene Heaps Trout, Leon was born July 1, 1924. With family by his side, Leon entered into rest at 10:30 the morning of September 5, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, PA.
Leon was a WWII veteran, the "Greatest Generation" and a baseball player for the Brogue team for many years. He lived and worked on their farm in Winterstown, PA for 41 years. Leon was also a truck driver with various companies: mainly Motor Freight Express. He retired at age 74. Leon was a lifelong member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church. He loved playing 500 bid, attending auctions, and supporting the local fire companies by eating at their annual turkey suppers. He was a tough man with a soft heart who could be brought to tears with a kind word, a gentle hand and the mere mention of his favorite memories through the years. Leon showed his love for his family through hard work and by impressing an incomparable work ethic upon his children and grandchildren.
Leon was preceded in death by a toddler brother, Eugene Trout; son, Brian Trout; and grandson, Derek Bacon. Besides his wife of 74 years, Leon is survived by sons Allan, Wayne and Craig Trout and one daughter, Louise Brunstetter. Leon and Betty also have 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Austin H. Eberly funeral home in Dallastown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Leon wished to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests support for Hospice and Community Care/The E.E. Manny Murry Center, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or online at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
and click on Make a Gift.