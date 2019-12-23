|
|
Lloyd M. Keeny
Fawn Grove - Lloyd M. Keeny, 89, of Fawn Grove, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the home of his son, where he has lived for the past six years. He was the husband of Catherine E. (Miller) Keeny and the late Ida E. (Weaver) Keeny.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 27, 2019 at Codorus Church of the Brethren 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown, (Route 214, 1 mile east of Loganville). Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm Thursday at Codorus Church of the Brethren and from 9:00 to 10:00 am Friday at the church. Burial will be in New Freedom Cemetery.
Mr. Keeny was born on June 8, 1930 in New Freedom and was a son of the late Ervin J. and Mary E. (Keeny) Keeny.
He retired in 1995 as a machinist with Trail Tool, Inc. Glen Rock and prior to that was a mechanic for 28 years with the former Neuhaus'es Inc. in Glen Rock.
He was a member of the Conservative German Baptist Brethren Church.
Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Carolyn J. Sweigart and husband Paul of Kenton, Ohio; two sons, Roger L. Keeny and his wife Ruth of Fawn Grove and Fred L. Keeny of Glen Rock; 11 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, two sisters, Charlene Miller of Shrewsbury and Lyrian Miller of Stewartstown; and a brother Stuart Keeny of York. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lois M. Keeny and a son, Galen R. Keeny.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019