Lloyd Mortorff
Dallastown - Lloyd M. Mortorff, Sr., 93 of Dallastown passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 71 years to the late Emma L. (Furst) Mortorff, who passed away October 11, 2019.
Born April 2, 1927 in York, he was a son of the late Laymon G. and Elnora I. (Nickle) Mortorff.
Lloyd is fondly remembered as hard working, loving and hospitable. As a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was a proud member of the American Legion. Most of all, he especially enjoyed spending his weekends at "The Farm".
Mr. Mortorff is survived by 5 children: Lloyd M. Mortorff, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of York, Leroy E. Mortorff and his wife, Sherry of Dallastown, Richard A. Mortorff (the late Linda) of Thomasville, Glenn D. Mortorff and his wife, Karen of York and Troy S. Mortorff and his wife, Denise of York; Son-in-law, Jared Grove of York, as well as 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 4 siblings.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 2 children: Jeffrey and Jean, as well as 5 siblings.
A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com