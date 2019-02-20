|
|
Lloyd Mullen, Jr.
York - Lloyd A. Mullen, Jr., 83, of York, died on February 18, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Dorothy (Hovis) Mullen of York. Born on May 3, 1935, in York, he was the son of the late Lloyd A. Mullen, Sr. and the late Agnes E. (Lawrence) Mullen.
He was a 1953 graduate of York Catholic, served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957 in the National Security Agency (NSA), and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Lloyd enjoyed doing family genealogy and working with his hands too.
Lloyd served an apprenticeship at York International for refrigeration and air conditioning and retired from there as a product service manager.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children Kathleen M. Volker and her husband Michael of Madison, SD, John P. Mullen and his wife Maria of York, James A. Mullen and his wife Kristy of Royersford; seven grandchildren Ali, Emily, Grace, Courtney, Johnny, Nathan and Colin; three great grandsons Justin, Simon and Tommy, one great granddaughter Charlotte; six sisters; Mary Agnes Reilly, Sister Rosemarie, MSC, Louise Schneider, Helena Angle, Rita Sagedy and Catherine Livelsberger and one brother Francis Mullen. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sister Agnes Anthony, SSJ and Sister Regina Anne Mullen.
A mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Friday at the church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice and Community Care as well as Amy Flinchbaugh for all of the great care and support Lloyd has received.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 or online at htpp://www. hospiceconnect.org/gift.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019