Lloyd Strayer
1947 - 2020
Lloyd Strayer

York - Lloyd (Slim) E. Strayer Jr., 73, of York, passed away peacefully at Monday, July 27th. Slim was deeply loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Beverly A. (Warner) Strayer.

Slim was born in Dallastown on June 25, 1947 and was the son of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (Grove) Strayer.

Slim was a 1965 graduate of Dallastown Area High School and played on the school basketball team. He was known as a loving father and grandfather, devoted son in law, hard worker, loyal friend, and a faithful employee of Weis Markets for 43 years. After retirement from Weis, he worked for 3 years at Ollie's. In his first month there, he was awarded the Employee of the Month Award. He loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles. He was a member of Conrads' Championship Baseball Teams during the late 60's thru 1980, coached his sons' little league teams, coached in the Susquehanna League, and was a charter member of the York County Old-timers' Baseball League. In 1999, Slim received the Ken Hersey Commissioner's award at the YCOBL Banquet. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, and served as President of the RLASD Boys' Basketball Booster Club for one year. Above all things, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, sons and grandsons, collecting sports memorabilia, and watching local baseball.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons, Todd A. Strayer and his wife Anne, of Dallastown and Troy E. Strayer and his wife, Lea, of York; grandsons, Avery J. Strayer and Justin C. Strayer. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Strayer, KayAnn Seitz, Suzanne Strayer and Lynn Strayer; sister-in-law, Jenny Strayer; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Because of current restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Slim's name may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313 or Frontotemporal Dementia Society PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
