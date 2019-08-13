Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1999 - 2019
Logan Eugene Glatfelter

Felton - Logan Eugene Glatfelter, of Felton, entered into God's care, after a vehicle accident on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 4:20 AM at the age of 20. He was the companion of Jamie Wray of Red Lion.

Logan was born in York on July 30, 1999, and was the son of Mark E. Glatfelter and Bobbi Jo Brown, both of Felton. He graduated from Red Lion Area Senior High School, class of 2017. Logan worked in the food service department of Wellspan York Hospital. He enjoyed working on cars, playing video games, hanging out with his friends and spending time with his family.

He leaves his parents, a brother, Collin M. Glatfelter of Felton, his maternal grandparents, Robert and Theresa (Miller) Brown of Red Lion and his paternal grandparents, Gene and Renee (Holland) Glatfelter of Felton, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was very fond of his pet lizard, Lenny.

There will be no viewing. A Memorial Service of Honor and Praise for Logan will be on Tuesday, August 13th at 7 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Rev David D. Tietje, pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red Lion will be officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Logan, may be offered online at: childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate or send a check to: 600 Centerview Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
