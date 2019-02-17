|
Lois Annetta (Grove) Manifold
York - Lois Annetta (Grove) Manifold, of York, went from life to Life Eternal on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 8:29 pm at Country Meadows of York at the age of 92. She was the wife of the late William Clarkson Manifold who entered into rest on August 25, 1981.
She was born in Airville on October 25, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Horace M. and A. Annetta (Reinecke) Grove. She graduated from the Lower Chanceford High School, Class of 1945. After school, she attended the Beauty Academy in York. Lois helped her late husband with the farming on the Manifold Dairy Farm until his passing. She was a life member of the McKendree United Methodist Church of Airville where she was active in many things and assisted with the luncheons. Lois was also a member of the Airville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Society of Farm Woman Group 21 of Airville and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau; she was a past president of the Society of York County Farm Women, and a former member of the Red Lion Band Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, working in her garden with flowers, working on the farm, baking and taking care of her family.
She leaves her four daughters, Deborah J. Keener and husband Brad of Coudersport, PA, L. Nadine Shaffer and husband Gary of Cambridge Springs, PA, Carol A. Lutz and husband Steve of Red Lion and Rebecca L. Wolford of Hagerstown, MD. Lois had eight grandchildren, Sheri Keener of Dudley, MA, Matthew Shaffer (Erin) of Saegertown, PA, Laura Rausch (Anthony) of NJ, Jennifer Hasbrouck (Chip) of Corry, PA, Stephanie Blevins (Sean) of Red Lion, John Lutz (Maddie) of Brogue, David Wolford and Andrew Wolford both of Hagerstown, MD. Lois also has twelve great grandchildren, Jacob, Henry, William, Lexie, Lindsey, Landon, Lucy, Ayden, Isaiah, Emily, Anthony and Avery, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Lois also leaves her very dear friends, Donnie and Janet Grove of Airville. She was preceded in death by her son in law, David E. Wolfold on Oct. 6, 2014 and her brother, W. Donald Grove and his wife, Yetta S. Grove.
Viewings will be on Tuesday, February 19th from 6-8 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion and Wednesday, February 20th from 2-3 pm at McKendree United Methodist Church, 3708 Delta Road, Airville, PA. A Service to Honor and Praise the life of Lois will begin at 3 pm at the church with her pastor, Rev. Gary D. Allshouse officiating and Rev. James B. Shuler, Pine Grove Presbyterian Church assisting. Burial will be at Chanceford Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to McKendree United Methodist Church at the address listed above, or Airville Volunteer Fire Co., 3576 Delta Rd, Airville, PA 17302.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019