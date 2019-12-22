|
Lois Belcher
York - Lois Jean Belcher, 84, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Center after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Raymond G. Belcher.
Born in York on April 30, 1935, Lois was the daughter of the late David Inners and Ida Irdene (Walbeck) Chivers.
Mrs. Belcher is survived by her children, Rosemary Ropp of Ridley Park, Michael Belcher and Billy Belcher of York; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Following cremation with the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York, services and burial will be at a later Date at Indian Town Gap National Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019