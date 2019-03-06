|
Lois E. Albright
York -
Lois E. Albright, 91, entered into rest Monday, March 4, 2019 at Autumn House - East. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Albright.
Born February 1, 1928 in West York, she was the daughter of the late Jacob A. and Anna R. (Rinehart) Minnich.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Lois retired from the York Hospital as a Unit Secretary. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Lois is survived by her children: a son Philip C. Albright of Manheim, and a daughter Marianne Albright of York; a grandson Christopher A. Albright; great-grandchildren Makenna, Kieran, and Jaron; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas H. Albright.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. East York is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Autumn House - East for the kind and compassionate care Lois received during her stay with them.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019