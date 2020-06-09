Lois Ebersole
HELLAM - Lois Elaine (Forscht) Ebersole, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Hellam on February 16, 1940, Lois was the daughter of the late William and Mary (White) Forscht. Lois was a home health care worker and worked with the United Cerebral Palsy organization. She loved to care for others and received so much joy in helping people.
Lois is survived by her three sons; Daniel Kreiger, Scott Kreiger and wife, Teresa, and Stewart Ebersole; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; William Forscht, and Jay Forscht.
All services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.