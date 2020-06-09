Lois Ebersole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ebersole

HELLAM - Lois Elaine (Forscht) Ebersole, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Hellam on February 16, 1940, Lois was the daughter of the late William and Mary (White) Forscht. Lois was a home health care worker and worked with the United Cerebral Palsy organization. She loved to care for others and received so much joy in helping people.

Lois is survived by her three sons; Daniel Kreiger, Scott Kreiger and wife, Teresa, and Stewart Ebersole; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; William Forscht, and Jay Forscht.

All services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved