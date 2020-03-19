|
Lois Gene (Felton) Keagy, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on December 17, 2019 in Severna Park, MD. She was the wife of the late Dr. Marvin M. Keagy, who preceded her in death on February 22, 2003. Born in Breezewood, on November 11, 1925, Lois was the first of four daughters of the late Samuel Rinard Felton and the late Mildred (Boor) Felton.
She graduated from Everett High School and business school in Cumberland, MD. After graduation Lois worked at Letterkenny Army Depot and Beneficial Finance Co. She also sang professionally after graduation.
After relocating to Lancaster, she met and married the love of her life, Marv. They were married on June 26, 1948 while he attended Franklin and Marshall College. After Dr. Keagy completed medical school, the family returned to his home town of York, where they set up his medical practice and their home.
Lois was very active in the community serving as President of Jacob L. Devers Elementary P.T.A., President of The Memorial Osteopathic Hospital Auxiliary and President of The York Twinning Association. As a member of Advent Lutheran Church, she sang in the church choir and served on the Evangelism committee. In addition to her community involvement, Lois loved playing her Hammond organ.
During her 50's, she picked a new hobby, oil painting, which became a lifelong passion of hers. Along with painting, she had a love for travel and culture, visiting many foreign counties with family and friends and hosting exchange students at her home. She was also a prolific reader and kept a notebook of all the titles she read. Lois delighted in sending funny birthday cards to her friends and family.
Lois leaves behind her daughter Debra Keagy Fry, and her husband Charles E. Fry, Jr., her son Dr. Gregory S. Keagy, and his wife Sandra Keagy, as well as sisters, Nanette Morse and Leslie Ann Ruha, granddaughters Lindsay E. Fry, Kelsey Hayes, and Kortni Mann and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to the extraordinary times we as a nation are facing, a memorial service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Lois' memory may be made to: Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York, PA 17402 or York Art Association, 220 South Marshall Street, York, PA 17402.
