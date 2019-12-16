Resources
Lois (Frey) Gentzler

York - Lois "Jane" (Frey) Gentzler age 92 of York, PA died Friday December 13 at York Hospital. She was born in East Prospect, PA on December 13, 1927 to the late James and Tilly Frey and was the wife of the late John E. Gentzler to whom she was married 62 years.

Jane worked at Shiney Brite and later retired from Herculite in York and was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in York.

She is survived by two children: James S. Gentzler of York; Laurie A. Plonk and husband John of Thomasville. She is also survived by two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service in the future to be determined by the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
