Lois H. Sauer
York, PA - Lois H. Sauer, 87 of York, PA died at Normandie Ridge on February 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Albert George Sauer.
Born September 16, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Mildred Phoebe (Grebe) Hurd.
Lois was a graduate of Girls High in Philadelphia. She put herself through, and was a graduate of, Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She was a devoted preacher's wife who dedicated her life to raising her children and serving the church as an organist, pianist, children's minister, secretary and substitute preacher.
She is survived by three children: Paul W. Sauer and his wife Katie of Scotts Valley, CA, Linda Lesher and her husband Glenn of Elverson, PA, and David G. Sauer and his wife Roseann of Winchester, MA and nine grandchildren, two great granddaughters and a brother, Thomas Hurd and his wife Bonnie of Lansdale, PA and brother-in-law Walter Peters of Fallsington, PA.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Normandie Ridge, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, PA with the Rev. Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller, officiating. There will be no viewing, a visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be in Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery in Lancaster County, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the for Greater PA Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019